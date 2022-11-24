Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $196,000 Investment in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Identiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 17.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 150.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 134,525 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 42.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 123,925 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 82,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the first quarter worth $56,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Identiv

Several research analysts recently commented on INVE shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

