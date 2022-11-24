Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $163,000 Investment in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 96,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of ADAP opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

