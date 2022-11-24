Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $144,000 Investment in Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rallybio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Rallybio in the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rallybio by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 84,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rallybio by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,861 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rallybio in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rallybio in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Rallybio Co. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $185.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rallybio

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rallybio from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.