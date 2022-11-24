Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $263,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $270.66 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.54 and its 200-day moving average is $298.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

