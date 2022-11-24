Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $196,000 in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Identiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVE. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 16.4% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in Identiv by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,387,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,613,000 after purchasing an additional 191,547 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Identiv by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 136,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 150.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVE. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

INVE stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

