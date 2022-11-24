Alps Advisors Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.2 %

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

BC opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

