Alps Advisors Inc. Has $209,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,036 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,247,000 after buying an additional 555,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after buying an additional 1,310,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.