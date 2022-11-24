Alps Advisors Inc. Has $151,000 Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,353 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of AlloVir worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth about $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $32,824.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,149.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $104,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $32,824.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,149.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,041,951 shares of company stock worth $8,353,010 over the last ninety days. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

ALVR stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $694.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.64. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

