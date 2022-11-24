Alps Advisors Inc. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,991 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of LianBio worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIAN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LianBio in the first quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LianBio by 348.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 252,594 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in LianBio by 19.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 339,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LianBio in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LianBio in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on LianBio from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

NASDAQ LIAN opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. LianBio has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $16.11.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

