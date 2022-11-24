Alps Advisors Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,125 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,505,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 32,479 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,400,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 244,939 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALDX opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.29. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

