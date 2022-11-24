Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,860,000 after acquiring an additional 528,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,952 shares of company stock worth $1,160,442 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

