Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Aadi Bioscience worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,932,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,559,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

