Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Aadi Bioscience worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth $95,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

