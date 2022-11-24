Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,502 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $223.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.