Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Forma Therapeutics worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,435,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 124,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.94.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

