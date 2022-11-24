Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 31,260 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $8.43 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

