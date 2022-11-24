Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,768 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $351,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $62,648,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,015,000 after acquiring an additional 742,370 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of X opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

United States Steel Company Profile



United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.



