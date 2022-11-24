Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Signify Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 362,380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Signify Health by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,605,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SGFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

SGFY opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

