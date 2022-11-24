Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 57.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 556.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 266,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXC opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $691.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.23.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXC. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

