Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after acquiring an additional 353,109 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 146.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $156.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $178.10.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.64.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.