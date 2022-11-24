9,366 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 38.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at American Vanguard

American Vanguard Stock Down 0.8 %

In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $22.54 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $666.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

About American Vanguard

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.