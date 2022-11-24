9,366 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 38.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $22.54 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $666.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 10.53%.
American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.
