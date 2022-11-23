XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of XPO Logistics worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6,319.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

XPO Logistics Price Performance

XPO Logistics stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.