United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of United Bankshares worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,046,000 after buying an additional 73,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,054,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBSI opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.09.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.75%.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.