Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

TRVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 93.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,087,437 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 107.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 864,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 448,000 shares during the last quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

