TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.25.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

TA stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $723.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.74. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TravelCenters of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading

