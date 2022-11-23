TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.25.
TA stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $723.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.74. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $65.33.
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
