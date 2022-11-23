The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in AES by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in AES by 157.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

AES Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AES opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.