The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in AES by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in AES by 157.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.
AES Trading Up 0.0 %
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AES Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
