Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNPS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $404.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $326.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

