Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.73.
Symbotic Stock Up 7.9 %
NASDAQ SYM opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
