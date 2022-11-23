Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Symbotic Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ SYM opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $267,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

