Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.73.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $28.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

