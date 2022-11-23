Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.73.
Symbotic Price Performance
Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $28.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbotic (SYM)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.