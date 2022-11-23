Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.73.
Symbotic Price Performance
Shares of SYM opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
