Swiss National Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of PacWest Bancorp worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PACW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

