Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

