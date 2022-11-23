Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.22.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.54 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,671 shares of company stock worth $109,474. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,468.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

