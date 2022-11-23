SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of SITE Centers worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 18.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

SITC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

