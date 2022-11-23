Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 3,333 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 12.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

