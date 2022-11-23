Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.83.
Semtech Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.
Institutional Trading of Semtech
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 130.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Semtech by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
