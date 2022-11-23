Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 130.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Semtech by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

