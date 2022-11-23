Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $98.80.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

