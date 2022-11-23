Saybrook Capital NC Has $27.38 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Saybrook Capital NC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.9% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average is $149.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

