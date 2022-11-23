Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 287 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Safeguard Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.6% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

