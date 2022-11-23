Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.93 to $8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Root to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.34.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. Root has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Root will post -20.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galileo PTC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Root by 661.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,896 shares during the last quarter. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in Root during the second quarter worth $2,087,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Root in the second quarter valued at $1,991,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Root by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 1,671,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 474,400 shares during the last quarter.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

