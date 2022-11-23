Robert P. Goodman Sells 2,000,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,176,000 after buying an additional 7,878,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in ACV Auctions by 30.4% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,520 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ACV Auctions

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

