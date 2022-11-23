Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Quotient Stock Down 22.5 %
NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $112.00.
Insider Transactions at Quotient
In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient
About Quotient
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
