Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Quotient Stock Down 22.5 %

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

Insider Transactions at Quotient

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient

About Quotient

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quotient by 24.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

