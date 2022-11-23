ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Several other analysts also recently commented on PRPH. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
ProPhase Labs Trading Down 6.2 %
PRPH opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
