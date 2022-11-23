ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRPH. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

PRPH opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

