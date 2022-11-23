Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,135 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Principal Financial Group worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

