Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,675 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Spire worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Spire by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spire by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

