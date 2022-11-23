Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 139,667 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,667 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $18,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after buying an additional 962,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $46.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.