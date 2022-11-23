Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 102,815 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Hancock Whitney worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.37%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

