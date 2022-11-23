Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Highwoods Properties worth $17,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.7% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

HIW opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

