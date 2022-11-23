Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 66,658 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of First BanCorp. worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.2 %

First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.