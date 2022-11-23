Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OPNT opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,066.7% during the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

